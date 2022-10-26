Bulldog receiver Austin Williams named finalist for Academic Heisman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams has been named a finalist for the “Academic Heisman.”
He is among 15 finalists announced on Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The award is given to a player for excellence in the classroom and on the football field.
Williams, an Ocean Springs native, has a 4.0 GPA in business administration.
Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.
For the winner of the trophy, his scholarship amount will be increased to $25,000.
Other finalists:
- Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Anders Carlson, Auburn
- Jake Chisholm, Dayton
- Nicholas D’Ambrose, Chicago
- Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
- Oso Ifesinachukwu, Yale
- Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
- Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
- Peter Oliver, Holy Cross
- Walter Rouse, Stanford
- Austin Stidham, Troy
- Julius Wilkerson, Wayne State
- JR Woods, Johns Hopkins
- Michael Wozniak, Saint John’s