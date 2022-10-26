 Skip to main content
Bulldog receiver Austin Williams named finalist for Academic Heisman

Mississippi St Arizona Football, Austin Williams

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half against Arizona during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Coduto)

 Chris Coduto

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams has been named a finalist for the “Academic Heisman.”

He is among 15 finalists announced on Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award is given to a player for excellence in the classroom and on the football field.

Williams, an Ocean Springs native, has a 4.0 GPA in business administration.

Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

For the winner of the trophy, his scholarship amount will be increased to $25,000.

Other finalists:

  • Jack Campbell, Iowa
  • Anders Carlson, Auburn
  • Jake Chisholm, Dayton
  • Nicholas D’Ambrose, Chicago
  • Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham
  • Oso Ifesinachukwu, Yale
  • Ahofitu Maka, UTSA
  • Adrian Martinez, Kansas State
  • Peter Oliver, Holy Cross
  • Walter Rouse, Stanford
  • Austin Stidham, Troy
  • Julius Wilkerson, Wayne State
  • JR Woods, Johns Hopkins
  • Michael Wozniak, Saint John’s

