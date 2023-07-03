Brent Rooker named MLB All-Star

OAKLAND, Calif. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi State Bulldog Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics was selected for this year's MLB All-Star game.
The Athletics team manager told him during a team meeting before their series finale against the White Sox.
A moment Brent Rooker will never forget 🥹 pic.twitter.com/r6dNcDftkK— Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 2, 2023
This is Rooker's first time being selected as an All-Star.
So far through the season, he has collected 14 home runs and 41 RBIs on a .243 batting average.