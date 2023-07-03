 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brent Rooker named MLB All-Star

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakland Athletics logo

Credit: MLB

OAKLAND, Calif. (WTVA) - Former Mississippi State Bulldog Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics was selected for this year's MLB All-Star game.

The Athletics team manager told him during a team meeting before their series finale against the White Sox.

This is Rooker's first time being selected as an All-Star.

So far through the season, he has collected 14 home runs and 41 RBIs on a .243 batting average.

Tags

Recommended for you