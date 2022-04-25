 Skip to main content
Brad Cumbest named SEC Player of the Week

  • Updated
Brad Cumbest

Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest, Source: HailState.com.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State outfielder Brad Cumbest has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday, April 25.

The Hurley native led the Bulldogs to a series win in Oxford against Ole Miss.

He went 7-13, including two home runs and four extra-base hits.

MSU is scheduled to play Ole Miss again on Tuesday, April 26 in Pearl.

