Blue Mountain golfer named to scholar team

  • Updated
Dejone Lee

Dejone Lee, Source: Blue Mountain College.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Dejone Lee of Blue Mountain College was named to the 2022 Barnes & Noble College Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Team.

The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the seven-member list on Tuesday, May 17.

Lee is a senior from Richland.

Another Mississippian, Tristan Cooley of William Carey University, made the list. She’s a junior from Sumrall.

Other team members:

  • Callee Breland - Loyola University New Orleans
  • Daniella Salazar - Loyola University New Orleans
  • Mailey Buzzell - Dalton State College
  • Cameron Daniel - Dalton State College
  • Megan Donahue - Dalton State College

