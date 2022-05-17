Blue Mountain golfer named to scholar team

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Dejone Lee of Blue Mountain College was named to the 2022 Barnes & Noble College Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete Team.
The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the seven-member list on Tuesday, May 17.
Lee is a senior from Richland.
Another Mississippian, Tristan Cooley of William Carey University, made the list. She’s a junior from Sumrall.
Other team members:
- Callee Breland - Loyola University New Orleans
- Daniella Salazar - Loyola University New Orleans
- Mailey Buzzell - Dalton State College
- Cameron Daniel - Dalton State College
- Megan Donahue - Dalton State College