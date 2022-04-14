 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beckley, Ward sign with ICC

  • Updated
  • 0
Beckley, Ward sign with ICC

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) -- Pontotoc's Allie Beckley signed to play both basketball and softball with ICC. Gardner Ward signed to continue his baseball career. 

Recommended for you