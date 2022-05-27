 Skip to main content
Baldwin, Urchins smoke Stringer in Game 1

  • Updated
East Union wins Game 1

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) -- Starting pitcher Rudy Baldwin only gave up one hit, and struck out 10, while the Urchin bats erupted for 13 runs in their 5-inning run rule victory over Stringer in Game 1 of the 2A State Championship.

