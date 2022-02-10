 Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves bringing World Series trophy to Mississippi in May

  • Updated
  • 0
Atlanta Braves win 2021 World Series

Atlanta Braves win 2021 World Series, Photo Date: 11/2/2021. Credit: ZUMA / MGN.

ATLANTA (WTVA) - The Atlanta Braves will bring its World Series trophy to Mississippi in May as part of its celebration tour across the South.

The trophy’s first stop will be at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Friday, May 6 during a Mississippi Braves game.

It’ll be at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday, May 7 during a Mississippi State baseball game vs. Florida.

Its last stop in Mississippi is on Sunday, May 8 at Swayze Field during an Ole Miss game vs. Missouri.

According to Braves.com, tickets will be required for entry into the stadiums.

Open this link to view the entire schedule.

