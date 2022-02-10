Atlanta Braves bringing World Series trophy to Mississippi in May

ATLANTA (WTVA) - The Atlanta Braves will bring its World Series trophy to Mississippi in May as part of its celebration tour across the South.
The trophy’s first stop will be at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Friday, May 6 during a Mississippi Braves game.
It’ll be at Dudy Noble Field on Saturday, May 7 during a Mississippi State baseball game vs. Florida.
Its last stop in Mississippi is on Sunday, May 8 at Swayze Field during an Ole Miss game vs. Missouri.
According to Braves.com, tickets will be required for entry into the stadiums.