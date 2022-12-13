 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Arizona Cardinals' woes continue as Kyler Murray hurt in 27-13 loss to New England Patriots

Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, who suffered a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots after starting quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field in the first quarter.

On the third play of the game, Murray suffered a non-contact knee injury, going down after a 3-yard run. In a sad scene, the devastated 25-year-old, who already missed two games this season due to a hamstring injury, was taken off the field, visibly upset, hunched over and with a towel over his head, after being comforted by teammates.

"It's tough to see a player like Murray get hurt," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "I hope he's OK."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury added: "You see teams go through it every week, but you lose your starter on the third play of the game, non-contact, it's just tough to watch and see. You gotta be able to rebound and play the game, though."

With Murray replaced by Colt McCoy -- who threw for 246 yards on 27/40 attempts -- Arizona and New England were deadlocked 13-13 in the third quarter, until Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan returned Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins' fumble for a touchdown, changing the course of the game.

"We missed a couple tackles today, so I was making sure we got the tackle. Kyle Dugger made an amazing play on the ball, got it off of him, and I saw the ball, it was me and the sideline and knew I had to pick the ball up before I get out of bounds," McMillan explained.

"I was looking back and it was only me and the lineman... if I can't beat the lineman, then I don't need to be out here," McMillan joked.

Early in the fourth quarter, New England running back Pierre Strong Jr.'s three-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 14 and a tough defensive effort -- which forced two turnovers on downs from the Cardinals in the final quarter -- from the Patriots helped seal the win.

"I'm really proud of the way the team handled themselves. Long week. Long trip out here" Belichick concluded post-game.

"Had some young players step up and make some significant plays in the game. It was good to get contributions from everybody. A short week here with Vegas, and we'll keep grinding and try to be ready to go on Sunday."

The Patriots (7-6) are now third in the AFC East and travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday, while the Cardinals (4-9) visit the struggling Denver Broncos the same day.

