Arch Manning commits to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (WTVA) - Arch Manning, the No. 1 football recruit and the son of Cooper Manning, says he’s going to play football at the University of Texas.
The New Orleans native shared news of his commitment Thursday on social media.
Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jHYbjBaF5K— Arch Manning (@ArchManning) June 23, 2022
He is the oldest son of Cooper Manning whose playing career ended at Ole Miss due to a spinal condition.
His uncle Eli Manning and grandfather Archie Manning both had stellar playing careers at Ole Miss. His uncle Peyton Manning played at Tennessee.