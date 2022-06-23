 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arch Manning commits to Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
Texas Longhorns

University of Texas Longhorns, Credit: Texas Longhorn.

AUSTIN, Texas (WTVA) - Arch Manning, the No. 1 football recruit and the son of Cooper Manning, says he’s going to play football at the University of Texas.

The New Orleans native shared news of his commitment Thursday on social media.

He is the oldest son of Cooper Manning whose playing career ended at Ole Miss due to a spinal condition.

His uncle Eli Manning and grandfather Archie Manning both had stellar playing careers at Ole Miss. His uncle Peyton Manning played at Tennessee.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you