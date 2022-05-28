 Skip to main content
Amory snaps 23 year drought, wins 3A title

  • Updated
  • 0
Amory wins 3A title

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) -- After waiting until the 6th to score on Friday, Amory wasted no time letting Seminary know that they meant to end their 23-year state championship drought today. The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the 6th to run-rule the Bulldogs and win the 6A state championship, 11 -1. 

