After the Buzzer - Tues. Feb 1

  • 0
New Albany punches ticket to 4A final

Sammi Jo Doyle (center) scored the game winner in the 2nd half

Scores and highlights from high school basketball in Northeast Mississippi

Boys Basketball

South Pontotoc 72, New Albany 63

Bruce 66, Vardaman 56  

South Lamar (AL) 42, Caledonia 69 

Houston 78, East Webster 54

Myrtle 60, Houlka 73

TCPS 52, Hickory Flat 58

Aberdeen 58, IAHS 52

Columbus 61, Starkville 89

Oxford 55, Coffeeville 67

Thrasher 24, Biggersville 81

Belmont 55, Tishomingo 65

Ashland 46, Blue Mountain 65

Alcorn Central , Corinth

Booneville 34, Baldwyn 36

Smithville 56, Hatley 44

Nettleton 59, Amory 57

Calhoun City 29, Shannon 78

West Union 61, East Union 54

Tupelo 96, Horn Lake 77

Mantachie 45, Wheeler 77

New Site 44, Kossuth 62

Girls Basketball

Mooreville 55, North Pontotoc 37

Bruce 47, Vardaman 44

South Lamar (AL) 46, Caledonia 43

South Pontotoc 67, New Albany 40

Houston 45, East Webster 62

Myrtle 80, Houlka 40

TCPS 61, Hickory Flat 36

Aberdeen 30, IAHS 26

Columbus 52, Starkville 33

New Hope 32, Noxubee County 40

Oxford 30, Coffeeville 22

Thrasher 23, Biggersville 70

Belmont 63, Tishomingo 58

Ashland 31, Blue Mountain 74

Alcorn Central 45, Corinth 35

Booneville 43, Baldwyn 28

Smithville , Hatley

Nettleton 45, Amory 37

West Union 46, East Union 39

West Point , Choctaw County

Tupelo 46, Horn Lake 63

Mantachie 30, Wheeler 43

New Site 60, Kossuth 46

