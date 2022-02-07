After the Buzzer - Mon. Feb 7 Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email West Point led early against New Hope, but the Trojans fought their way back to win in the 1-5A district tournament Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save District tournaments tipped off with the 1-5A tourney in New Hope. Boys BasketballWest Point 45, New Hope 53Noxapater 51, French Camp 59Girls BasketballColumbus 62, West Point 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WTVA 9 News Local Diamond Dogs returned home to crowds of fans after CWS title win Updated Dec 8, 2021 Alabama Alabama: App may help cut long stadium food, drink lines Updated Dec 1, 2021 Olympics Kamila Valieva becomes first woman to land figure skating quad at Olympics Updated 3 hrs ago Local Florida fired former Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen Updated Dec 8, 2021 Olympics Alpine Skiing 101: Venue Updated Feb 4, 2022 Local Tailgaters take over the Junction for LSU game Updated Dec 8, 2021 Recommended for you