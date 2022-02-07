 Skip to main content
After the Buzzer - Mon. Feb 7

New Hope outlasts West Point

West Point led early against New Hope, but the Trojans fought their way back to win in the 1-5A district tournament

District tournaments tipped off with the 1-5A tourney in New Hope.

Boys Basketball

West Point 45, New Hope 53

Noxapater 51, French Camp 59

Girls Basketball

Columbus 62, West Point 14

