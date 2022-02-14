After the Buzzer - Girls First Round

1A
Pine Grove 49, Potts Camp 42
Biggersville 69, Smithville 32
Blue Mountain 100, Okolona 30
Coffeeville 40, Byers 20
2A
New Site 83, Palmer 48
Choctaw County 49, Coahoma County 44
Belmont 76, Charleston 26
Myrtle 58, East Union 46
Calhoun City 64, Leflore 31
East Webster, Riverside 15
3A
Yazoo County 54, Aberdeen 29
North Panola 37, Mantachie 27
Noxubee County 61, Amanda Elzy 26
Nettleton 59, Winona 33
Booneville 78, Byhalia 31
Amory 64, Thomas E. Edwards 42
Kossuth 56, Holly Springs 42
Alcorn Central 45, Independence 36
4A
Tishomingo 68, New Albany 58
South Pontotoc 45, Corinth 39
Ripley 53, Mooreville 27
5A
Cleveland Central 41, Saltillo 35
Lake Cormorant 49, New Hope 44
6A
Starkville 59, Center Hill 57
DeSoto Central 48, Oxford 38