 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Southerly winds near 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...minimum relative humidity near 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

After the Buzzer - Girls First Round

  • Updated
  • 0
New Site advances to round 2

Lily Whitely (center) broke a New Site single game record by scoring 50 points in the opening round win over Palmer. 

The high school girls basketball playoffs tipped off Monday night.

1A

Pine Grove 49, Potts Camp 42

Biggersville 69, Smithville 32

Blue Mountain 100, Okolona 30

Coffeeville 40, Byers 20

2A

New Site 83, Palmer 48

Choctaw County 49, Coahoma County 44

Belmont 76, Charleston 26

Myrtle 58, East Union 46

Calhoun City 64, Leflore 31

East Webster, Riverside 15

3A

Yazoo County 54, Aberdeen 29

North Panola 37, Mantachie 27

Noxubee County 61, Amanda Elzy 26

Nettleton 59, Winona 33

Booneville 78, Byhalia 31

Amory 64, Thomas E. Edwards 42

Kossuth 56, Holly Springs 42

Alcorn Central 45, Independence 36

4A

Tishomingo 68, New Albany 58

South Pontotoc 45, Corinth 39

Ripley 53, Mooreville 27

5A

Cleveland Central 41, Saltillo 35

Lake Cormorant 49, New Hope 44

6A

Starkville 59, Center Hill 57

DeSoto Central 48, Oxford 38

Recommended for you