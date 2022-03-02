 Skip to main content
After the Buzzer - 3A Semi-Finals

  Updated
  • 0
Booneville back in title game

The Booneville Blue Devils are back in the title game after beating St. Patrick.

3A Girls

Booneville 45, Franklin County 30

Noxubee County 30, Union 26

3A Boys

Booneville 66, St. Patrick 47

