After the Buzzer - 3A Semi-Finals By: Matt St. Jean Mar 2, 2022 The Booneville Blue Devils are back in the title game after beating St. Patrick. 3A GirlsBooneville 45, Franklin County 30Noxubee County 30, Union 263A BoysBooneville 66, St. Patrick 47