After the Buzzer -- Thurs. Feb 3

Boys Basketball
Houston 66, Starkville Christian 51
Belmont 58, IAHS 54
Booneville 46, Saltillo 36
Caledonia 57, Lamar County (AL) 38
Nettleton 86, Mooreville 90
TCPS 53, Jumpertown 66
New Albany 63, Ingomar 49
Smithville , Vardaman
Choctaw County , Eupora
North Pontotoc 39, Amory 84
Girls Basketball
Houston 56, Starkville Christian 38
Nettleton 53, Mooreville 45
TCPS 51, Jumpertown 75
New Albany 41, Ingomar 62
Smithville , Vardaman
Choctaw County 34, Eupora 49
West Point 33, Noxubee County 73
Booneville 63, Saltillo 32
Belmont 69, IAHS 34