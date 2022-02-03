 Skip to main content
After the Buzzer -- Thurs. Feb 3

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston beats Starkville Christian

The Hilltoppers were too much to handle for the Cougars.

Scores and highlights from high school basketball action in Northeast Mississippi

Boys Basketball

Houston 66, Starkville Christian 51

Belmont 58, IAHS 54

Booneville 46, Saltillo 36

Caledonia 57, Lamar County (AL) 38

Nettleton 86, Mooreville 90

TCPS 53, Jumpertown 66

New Albany 63, Ingomar 49

Smithville , Vardaman

Choctaw County , Eupora

North Pontotoc 39, Amory 84

Girls Basketball

Houston 56, Starkville Christian 38

Nettleton 53, Mooreville 45

TCPS 51, Jumpertown 75

New Albany 41, Ingomar 62

Smithville , Vardaman

Choctaw County 34, Eupora 49

West Point 33, Noxubee County 73

Booneville 63, Saltillo 32

Belmont 69, IAHS 34

