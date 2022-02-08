 Skip to main content
74 players from Ole Miss, 65 from MSU on SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - More than 1,000 student-athletes were named to the 2021 Fall Southeastern Conference (SEC) Academic Honor Roll, Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The fall honor roll consists of players from cross country, football, soccer and volleyball programs.

Ole Miss had 74 athletes on the honor roll and Mississippi State had 65.

Twenty-seven Ole Miss football players made the list, followed by 16 soccer players, 15 men’s cross country runners, 10 women’s cross country runners and six volleyball players.

Open this link to view Ole Miss’ entire list.

Twenty-six MSU football players made the list, followed by 20 soccer players, 12 volleyball players and seven cross-country runners.

Open this link to view MSU’s entire list.

