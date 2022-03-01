2 Rebels, 2 Bulldogs receive WBB postseason awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss senior guard Angel Baker is the Southeastern Conference (SEC) 6th Woman of the Year.
The conference announced its postseason awards on Tuesday, March 1.
Ole Miss senior center Shakira Austin was named to the All-SEC First Team.
Mississippi State senior guard Anastasia Hayes was named to the Second Team.
Mississippi State freshman forward Denae Carter was named to the All-Freshman Team.
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Arkansas' Samara Spencer was named Freshman of the Year.
Georgia's Mikayla Coombs was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
South Carolina's Dawn Staley was named Coach of the Year.