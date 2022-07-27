1 on 1 with Mississippi State WR Austin Williams

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- In today’s college football landscape a lot of things are up in the air. Players seem to jump from team to team to team through the transfer portal and the name, image, and likeness deals are certainly throwing coaches and programs a curveball as they try to build their squads.
For the last six years, one thing has been a constant at Mississippi State: Wide Receiver Austin Williams. The Ocean Springs native opted to come back for his sixth year in maroon and white, continuing a legacy that is a sparkling example for young athletes both on and off the field. I got to sit down with Williams this week in Starkville for a little one on one.
Matt:
What’s it like thinking about that this is year six for you.
Austin:
It’s been awesome, I’ve been so lucky, to spend so many years here at state, it’s treated me awesome, I mean I wouldn’t come back if it wasn’t a great experience, if I could get seven I would.
Williams redshirted his freshman year all the way back in 2017 and then has grinded his way to being a key part of the mike leach offense posting career highs across the board in 2021.
Matt:
Did you envision this journey for yourself when you stepped foot on campus as a freshman?
Austin:
Honestly, I didn’t know how I was gonna roll out, I was trying to figure out life and get to meetings on time honestly my freshman year, to look back and kinda see what’s all transpired in my mind I just feel blessed and lucky to have such a great journey.
A big part of that journey for Williams was off the field. Every year he’s been on the sec honor roll maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. His hard work in the classroom earned him an Academic All-American selection, not once, but twice. The only football player in program history to achieve that feat. And in 2021, he received the H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, the highest academic honor in the SEC.
Matt:
Why was that so important to you to execute on that side of being a scholar athlete?
Austin:
I’d say I’m lucky enough to have really good parents growing up they wanted me to be the best I could be in a bunch of different phases in my life.
Not only that, he was a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy and the Jason Witten Man of the Year awards for his community service work.
Matt:
Why is it important to you to do that community service aspect of being an athlete at Mississippi State?
Austin:
You know we’re lucky to be here, play this sport and do what we do, play a game so might as well pour out into the kids the community around us, whatever I can, so these opportunities to mentor, read whatever you know to help out with something whatever it may be, I mean we’re blessed enough as it is why not pour out into the community that’s given us so much.
Matt:
What is favorite mississippi state story, from your time here.
Austin:
It’s kind of tough to pick specific ones just the comradery just the teammates I’ve been lucky enough to share time with and just hanging out with them wherever it may be, training room, locker room, talking the talk, I’ve been around some awesome guys who have went out in the NFL, doing this, doing that, coaches who went to all types of different careers and to be able to share that time with them that bond it’s been awesome.
Williams said that he still has his eyes on the NFL to continue his career, but first things first, a successful sixth year with the Bulldogs, which is right around the corner.