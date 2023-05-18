Some thunderstorms possibly strong to severe on our Friday night into Saturday morning

Off and on showers and thunderstorms have been the rule across our area over the last several days. We have seen a few isolated at times heavy and hefty areas of rain and thunderstorms. All of this has been due to some fronts along with bits and pieces of low pressure moving through our area.
We will continue to see the same sort of weather in our area as we go through overnight and through Friday and into our Saturday. We will see a few of the rain areas get a little on the heavy side at times and some of the isolated to scattered thunderstorms get a little on the hefty side at times. This will continue to be the story across our area over the next few days, because of some more fronts, along with bits and pieces of low pressure passing through our area.
Here is the potential for some severe weather on our Friday night into Saturday morning:
High pressure will briefly build into our area on Sunday. This will dry our area out for our Sunday.
However, some more bits and pieces of low pressure and a few fronts will once again bring back into our area some slight chances for some showers and thunderstorms next week.