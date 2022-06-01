Some showers and thunderstorms will be found in our area on Thursday

High pressure has continued to dominate our weather forecast across our area on our Wednesday. We have seen a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop. However, nothing major has been found across our area in the ways of showers and thunderstorms, yet.
We will see the clouds gradually on the increase for our overnight and into our Thursday. We will see our chances for some showers and thunderstorms increase during this time period. Some of the rain may be briefly on the heavy side and some of the thunderstorms may be briefly on the hefty side at times. All of this will be due to the passage of a cold front as we go into our Thursday.
We will see most of the activity clear out of our area as we go into our Thursday night and into our Friday. This will be due to some high pressure moving into our area and this high pressure should give us some nice mostly clear skies all the way into the later weekend.
By the way, one more thing to mention, we will see most of the leftovers of Agatha stay to the south of our area over the next several days. Most of the leftovers will move toward Florida for this weekend. This system could strengthen in The Gulf of Mexico. If it does become a storm again, it would be named Alex.
