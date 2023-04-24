Some seeing sunshine today with cool temperatures for the day

We started off with chilly conditions this morning with some temperatures down in the 30s. We are seeing partly sunny skies to start the day, which has started to warm us up. We will see more sunshine through the day. Temperatures warm to the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon.
Clouds will move back into the area Tuesday morning. Most will stay dry Tuesday morning but a few showers are possible. We will start off with temperatures in the 40s and warm to the upper 60s so still below average.
Rain chances pick up for more folks on Wednesday and Thursday a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Right now we don't have any type of severe weather risk with these storms.
We will start to dry out briefly on Friday before we see more rain on Saturday. Temperatures through the week stay mild mornings in the 50s and afternoons in the upper 60s and low 70s.