Some rain could be briefly heavy and some thunderstorms could be strong on Wednesday

Some thunderstorms will be possible on our Wednesday evening and into the overnight

Temperatures will see a little bit of a roller coaster ride over the next several days

High pressure has continued its dominance in our area for Tuesday. We saw a nice day with a cool start, that ended up being a pretty warm afternoon. We did see abundant sunshine as the rule.

However, now things will get interesting in the haberdashery of weather. We will see a cold front move into our area on our Wednesday evening. This front will give our area a somewhat decent chance for some showers and even some scattered thunderstorms at times. We will see some of the rainfall a bit on the heavy side. We will see some of the thunderstorms at times get a little on the hefty side. We will see the main severe weather culprit with these thunderstorms in the form of some strong and gusty winds. Even a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out of the mix of things.

This will not be a drought buster and/or end the fire danger in our area, however it will be a good step in a good direction.

