Some more showers and thunderstorms in store for Saturday and Sunday

Lots of cloud cover along with some showers and isolated thunderstorms was the rule across our area today. We did see some mild temperatures across our area too.
We will continue to see some more showers and thunderstorms in scattered to patchy fashion over the next several days across our area. This once again due to some bits and pieces of low pressure lingering in our area, along with some fronts moving through and hanging around our area. Some of the rainfall at times may be on the heavy side.
By early to middle portions of next week, we will see our best chance for some severe weather in our area. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This will be due to a cold front that will move through our area during this time period.
After this frontal passage it does look like our weather pattern will calm down just a little bit. We will fine tune the weather forecast as needed for these future events.