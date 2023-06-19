Some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in store for Tuesday

Some good news, however some bad news in the mix of things. The good news is that we will see somewhat less intense rain and thunderstorms in our area over the next several days. This in comparison to the last week to week and a half of strong to severe thunderstorms. We will still see some scattered showers and thunderstorms not out of the question for the next several days. There will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that will get on the heavy and hefty side at times over the next several days.
All of this will be due to some weak fronts in our area, along with some lingering areas of low pressure in our area.
Most of the high temperatures will range well into the 80s and into the 90s for the next several days. Most of the overnight low temperatures will range in the 60s to lower 70s over the next several days.
Down the line we will certainly talk more and more about the tropical system by the name of Bret. How it could or will affect our area??