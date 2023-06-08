Some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into our Friday

More smoky skies and hazy conditions have been found in our area on our Thursday. We have seen plenty of haze over the last few weeks across our area due to some forest fires in Western Canada. This will continue to be the weather story across our area for the next few weeks at least.
We have also been seeing some off and on coverage of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. This has been due to a weak cold front. This has been due to some bits and pieces of low pressure and some weak fronts moving through our area. Some of the rain has been briefly on the heavy side at times, while some of the thunderstorms have been briefly on the hefty side at times. Otherwise we have seen some brief lulls of the activity as we see a little high pressure move into our area at times.
Most of our high temperatures and heat index values have been staying in the 80s and 90s. While, most of our overnight low temperatures have been staying in the 60s and lower 70s. We will see this trend in our world of weather continue for at least the next few weeks.