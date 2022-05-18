 Skip to main content
Some clouds for the afternoon but mostly sunny and warm today

  • Updated
  • 0
Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon
Maxuser

We are seeing nice weather for the middle of the week, just hot. By the afternoon we are sunny with hot and humid conditions. Heat index values will warm to the mid 90's. High pressure will try to control our weather forecast for our area over the next several days. We will see little bits and pieces of low pressure try to undermine the dominance of high pressure. This may give our area a few isolated showers at times, over the next several days, but most stay dry.

We will see a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms for this weekend and into early portions of next week. This will be due to some cold fronts trying to move through our area at times, during that time period. By the way we will see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms that may get on the heavy and hefty side at times down the line.

Most of our high temperatures over the next several days will be in the 80s and 90s. Mostly, above normal for this time of the year. Late weekend and into next week temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s.

