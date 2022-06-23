 Skip to main content
Slightly drier air for the end of the work week but we are still hot

  • Updated
  • 0
More heat for Thursday
Maxuser

We see a tinge of dry air move into our area on our Thursday and even more dry air into our Friday. This will give us a little less in the way of heat index values across our area. We will see the air temperature not change too much, maybe a few degrees cooler than the last few days across the area.

We will see more of the high heat and humidity build back into our area for the weekend. However, somewhat cooler air will move back into our area during late Sunday night and into our Monday. This bit of a break from the high heat and humidity will be due to a cold front moving through our area.

Please, be careful and drink plenty of water during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.

