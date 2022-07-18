 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Slightly cooler for Monday as storms redevelop for some by afternoon/night

  • Updated
  • 0
wx71822
Maxuser

Showers and storms will be more widespread for the entire area on and off during the entirety of Monday. The day starts in the 70s with high temperatures only reaching the upper 80s or low 90s. Monday will be our only "below normal" day we have going forward. This is due to the rain-cooled air as we will have showers and storms throughout most of the day. Still, heat indices could exceed 95 in the steamy, albeat slightly "cooler" air.

Projections once again produce some overnight storms leading into early Tuesday. Temperatures start in the mid 70s Tuesday, but still probably reach the lower-to-mid 90s by afternoon.

A major heat wave on the Great Plains is making its way toward us and kicks us back close to the triple digits in regard to temperature by mid week. Heat index values could once again exceed 110 this week, so be on the lookout for multiple possible excessive heat warnings and advisories. 

As we head into next weekend the heat just continues. Highs flirting with 100 for both Saturday and Sunday.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you