Slightly cooler for Monday as storms redevelop for some by afternoon/night

Showers and storms will be more widespread for the entire area on and off during the entirety of Monday. The day starts in the 70s with high temperatures only reaching the upper 80s or low 90s. Monday will be our only "below normal" day we have going forward. This is due to the rain-cooled air as we will have showers and storms throughout most of the day. Still, heat indices could exceed 95 in the steamy, albeat slightly "cooler" air.
Projections once again produce some overnight storms leading into early Tuesday. Temperatures start in the mid 70s Tuesday, but still probably reach the lower-to-mid 90s by afternoon.
A major heat wave on the Great Plains is making its way toward us and kicks us back close to the triple digits in regard to temperature by mid week. Heat index values could once again exceed 110 this week, so be on the lookout for multiple possible excessive heat warnings and advisories.
As we head into next weekend the heat just continues. Highs flirting with 100 for both Saturday and Sunday.