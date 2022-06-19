Slight relief from the excessive heat for Father's Day

After having a front pass through, temperatures this morning are noticeably cooler. We will drop off down into the lower to middle 60s for lows Sunday night as well. We will see the daytime high temperatures stay in the low 90s today. Humidity levels will also be down today, making it feel quite pleasant. A good day to get outside and enjoy the weather before excessive heat returns for our week ahead.
Above average temperatures into the triple digits are going to be the story into our weather forecast for next week. We will see by Monday, our high temperatures back into the middle 90s to near 100 degrees. We will see our high temperatures reach to the average of around 100 to 102 through the rest of the work week. We will see the heat index in the 100-to-115-degree category. It is likely additional Heat Advisories and even Excessive Heat Warnings will be issued, especially into mid week. We will see little if anything in the ways of chances for some rain and thunderstorms due to the dominance of high pressure.
Please, be careful and stay hydrated during these trying times. Also, check the backseat of your vehicle to make sure no children or pets are being forgotten about. One more thing, check the elderly neighbors. We are living in economic trying times and some elderly folks are trying to save money by not using air conditioning.
