Skilled to Work - U.S. Army is Recruiting

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The United States Army is recruiting.
Students at Ripley High School and other area schools got to see firsthand some of what the army does at traveling demo/recruitment events.
One school the army members visited was Ripley High School on Wednesday, February 22.
The military offers incentives, including paying for members' educations.
"Reach out to students to kind of give them a different, uh, point of vantage, uh, of what the army actually does compared to what everybody thinks they do," Staff Sgt. and recruiter Adam Hill said at the event. "We also bring out our company trailer, which has cornhole boards, like inflatable football, inflatable basketball, just something extra for the kids to actually get out and kind of decompress outside of the classroom."
He says it shows off more of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics side of serving in the army.
Sgt. First Class and recruiter Christina Valeary said they brought different types of robots to let the kids see firsthand what they do.
"One of the robots that we have has a camera connected to it, and it's geared specifically towards, uh, one of the jobs, or MOS's in the army, uh, which is EOD," she said.
Student Mckhi Castro talked about what he got to do.
"I learned about the robots. Learned how they, they go into the field and uh, like deactivate C4's and how they go into areas where like it's hard where people can't get in," Castro said.
Castro has considered joining the military, but he says he's not fully committed at this time because he's signed to play soccer at Itawamba Community College.
The recruiters say they try to have these traveling events at least once a year.
They say this is the second year they've had them.