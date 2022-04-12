Sign up for WeatherCall to receive severe weather alerts

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and northeast Mississippi,
including the following counties, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo. In northeast
Mississippi, Union.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Corinth, Booneville, New Albany, Baldwyn, Iuka, Tishomingo
State Park, J P Coleman State Park, Saltillo, Guntown,
Belmont, Burnsville, Jumpertown, Glen, Tishomingo, Thrashers,
Wheeler, Burton, Hinkle, Leedy and Pratts Friendship.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

