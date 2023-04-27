 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
176 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST ARKANSAS

CRITTENDEN            CROSS                 LEE
PHILLIPS              ST. FRANCIS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

BENTON                CALHOUN               CHICKASAW
COAHOMA               DESOTO                ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE
TATE                  TIPPAH                TUNICA
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

FAYETTE               SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT,
BATESVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON,
CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FORREST CITY, FULTON,
GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, MARIANNA, MARKS,
MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH,
OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN,
TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, WEST MEMPHIS,
AND WYNNE.

Showers through the day with some severe weather possible this afternoon

April 27, 2023

We started off the day with some rain that could slow you down this morning. We will see some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our late afternoon and overnight. We do have a severe weather risk, level 2 for most across the area. Mainly in the form of some strong and gusty winds. Our best bet for some severe thunderstorms will be just to the south and east of our area on our Thursday.

Severe weather risk Thursday

We may see a bit of a lull from the rain and thunderstorms on our Friday. Some showers still possible but we are mostly dry. More bits and pieces of low pressure will move back into our area on our Saturday and into early Sunday. This will once again give our area some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.

High pressure will build back into our weather forecast for our Sunday afternoon and into our evening. This high pressure will linger well into next week across our area. This high pressure dominance will for the most part keep our area with some mostly clear skies.

