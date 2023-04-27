Showers through the day with some severe weather possible this afternoon

We started off the day with some rain that could slow you down this morning. We will see some better chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our late afternoon and overnight. We do have a severe weather risk, level 2 for most across the area. Mainly in the form of some strong and gusty winds. Our best bet for some severe thunderstorms will be just to the south and east of our area on our Thursday.
We may see a bit of a lull from the rain and thunderstorms on our Friday. Some showers still possible but we are mostly dry. More bits and pieces of low pressure will move back into our area on our Saturday and into early Sunday. This will once again give our area some scattered showers and some isolated thunderstorms in the mix of things at times.
High pressure will build back into our weather forecast for our Sunday afternoon and into our evening. This high pressure will linger well into next week across our area. This high pressure dominance will for the most part keep our area with some mostly clear skies.