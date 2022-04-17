 Skip to main content
Showers & Storms move through tonight for a drier Monday

Overnight into Monday Hour by Hour Forecast
After a wet morning, we will see yet another round of showers and storms push through this afternoon into our evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, however large hail, along with some strong winds and localized flooding will be the main culprits. This system is associated with a cold front, so temperatures will be on the decrease the next few days. This will mainly impact overnight lows.

Most of this activity will gradually clear out of our area as we go into our Sunday evening and into our Monday morning. Lows will be dropping back into the low 50s but decreasing into the low 40s overnight for Monday into Tuesday. Highs for our work week ahead will be in the low 70s, upper 60s and gradually warming into the 80s by the weekend. We will see high pressure once again build into our area. We will see the dominance of high pressure for the first few days of our upcoming work week.

Into later next week, we will see another front with some bits and pieces of low pressure build back into our weather forecast. We will see at least some chance for some rain and thunderstorms return back into our weather forecast by later on Wednesday and into our Thursday. This will not be a total washout of our day. Other than that, our next best chance of rain arrives on Sunday.

