Showers still stick around but some today could see some sunshine

A few showers early this morning but most are dry through much of the day. Temperatures are warm once again and could be breaking records this afternoon. Record for today is 76. We could make/break that today.
We continue to see scattered showers off and on through the day. The rain is due to a cold front moving through our area. We will see a little bit in the way of heavy rainfall and some hefty thunderstorms at times. We will see a bit of a break of the clouds that could give some folks in our area some sunshine at times. Due to all of this off and on activity and due to the passages of cold and warm fronts, we will continue to see somewhat of a roller coaster ride in temperatures over the next several days. Afternoons in the 70s for the next couple days then we cool down into the low to mid 60s. We see another drop in temperatures late next work week.
By early to middle portions of next week, we will see our best chance for some severe weather in our area. We will fine tune the weather forecast as needed for this future event.