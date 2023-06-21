Showers possible again for the afternoon

We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure linger in our area today and tomorrow. This will bring some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in our weather forecast.
We could see some heavy rain at times but we don't have any severe weather threat. By far the best bet for some strong to severe thunderstorms will be found to the south of our area over the next several days.
We will see the daytime high temperatures and the overnight low temperatures get just a little bit warmer gradually over the next several days. We will see the heat index values gradually increase over the next several days. We will see heat index temperatures get around the 100 degree category by later in the weekend and into next week over many portions of our area.