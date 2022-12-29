Showers for some this morning with more rain for the next few days

The high pressure to our east will bring a nice warm up to our area over the next several days. This morning we are seeing temperatures starting in the low 50s upper 40s with a few more clouds. We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure, along with some fronts at times visit our area from today and well into next week.
This will give our area some good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times. We will see some patches of rainfall that could be on the heavy side at times. We could see some isolated to scattered thunderstorms that could be on the hefty side at times.
For those wondering about the forecast for our New Year Eve, it looks like we will generally see some variably cloudy skies and some isolated showers at times in the afternoon and should taper off and leave our area by the evening hours prior to midnight. Most of the temperatures will be in the 50s during that time period. So it will be nice if you have any plans Saturday night.
We are drier and nice for the first day of 2023, but that does not last long. Right now, the best bet for severe thunderstorms looks to be from Monday afternoon/night and into our Tuesday.