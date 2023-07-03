Showers and thunderstorms will increase throughout afternoon into early evening hours

Temperatures are back to near normal on Monday with the afternoon high being around 93. That being said, there is still enough humidity in the atmosphere to bring heat index values close to or slightly above 100 in some spots. Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the area throughout the afternoon into early evening hours. During this time, we are under a level one out of five risk for severe weather with gusty winds being the primary threat with this set up.
Independence Day is looking very similar to today. Temperatures will only be in the low 90s for the afternoon high. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Muggy air will still be in place which is no surprise for this time of year. Afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are expected. These conditions will persist into the rest of the work week as well. High temperatures should remain in the low 90s and low temperatures should be in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon showers are possible each day with a few of those being on the hefty side at times.