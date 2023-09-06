Showers and thunderstorms move through today

Today will see rain chances climb. We have a cold front moving through the area late today and early Thursday. This will result in showers and storms out ahead of the frontal boundary. A few of these storms will be on the hefty side at times with wind and hail being the main threats. Timing looks to be in the afternoon through early evening. Aside from the storms, temperatures are expected to be hot once again as they reach into the low 90s. Heat index values will once again be in the upper 90s meaning we need to find ways to stay cool and stay hydrated.
Thursday will see another warm day in store before temperatures start dropping. We will be sitting in the upper 80s, but the air should feel a bit drier as a result of the passing cold front. Once the front clears out, temperatures will start to drop. This weekend will see high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. There will also be abundant sunshine throughout both days. It will be a great time to get outside and maybe head to a football game or two.