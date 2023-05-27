Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday

Showers and isolated thunderstorms started to form in Northern Mississippi and Alabama early on Saturday morning and will continue to come and go throughout the day. Temperatures are starting out in the lower 60s and will warm by around 20 degrees by this afternoon, reaching a high of 81. The low pressure and slightly below average temperatures in our area are due to a cold front that is moving across Mississippi, but thankfully this will be heading out soon.
Showers and thunderstorm activity will die down this evening, making way for high pressure to build back into the area for our Memorial Day. This will keep us dry for the rest of this weekend and the first half of the next work week. That being said, keep the rain gear nearby as rain moves back into the forecast by next Thursday.
High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for the next few days with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s. We will return to our average of mid to upper 80s by next Tuesday, even approaching the 90s by the end of next week which is also the start of June.