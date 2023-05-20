Showers and thunderstorms in store for much of Saturday

A line of showers and thunderstorms is moving into the area ahead of a cold front, but there is no severe weather risk associated with this first round. Heavy rainfall, thunder, and the occasional gust of wind will be the main impacts associated with this line. That is not the case for the storm chances arriving this afternoon as much of our viewing area will be under a level one out of five risk for severe thunderstorms later on today. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to form across North Mississippi in the early afternoon, and although not many reports are expected, hail and strong wind gusts are possible.
Temperature wise, this morning is starting off mild with lows in the upper 60s. This afternoon is expected to see high temps in the mid to upper 70s depending on how much sunshine is able to shine through the scattered thunderstorms. These will be out of our area by tonight, allowing high pressure to build in and keep us dry for the rest of the weekend. Tomorrow is set to be a beautiful day, starting off rather cool with temps in the upper 50s and warming to a high of around 80 in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. High pressure will only stick around for a short time though with rain chances returning on Monday night.