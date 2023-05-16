Showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening

Albeit, we are seeing the hopes of temperatures getting a little cooler over the next few days. We will still see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms still pop up during the day. There will be just enough of a kick out there to see some of this activity at times across our area. There could be enough of a kick to see some isolated thunderstorms at times get just a little bit on the hefty side at times. Our main severe weather events will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds, along with some hail at times.
We will have some cooler air to try to push its way into our area this weekend. This could drop our temperature a bit more and bring some even drier air into our weather forecast.