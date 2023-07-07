Showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Itawamba, southeastern Lee and north central Monroe Counties through 1245 PM CDT... At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Evergreen, or near Tombigbee State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fulton, Smithville, New Salem, Evergreen, Nettleton, Abney, Cardsville, Tilden, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Dorsey, Jacinto and Richmond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH