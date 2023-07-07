 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Itawamba, southeastern Lee and north central Monroe Counties through
1245 PM CDT...

At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Evergreen, or near Tombigbee State Park, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Fulton, Smithville, New Salem, Evergreen, Nettleton, Abney,
Cardsville, Tilden, Mooreville, Ballardsville, Dorsey, Jacinto and
Richmond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

July 7, 2023

Happy Friday! Most started off mostly cloudy and in the middle 70s for morning lows. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s by the afternoon with heat index values right around 100. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected once again, but will remain scattered in nature. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but a few may have some rumbles of thunder.

Severe weather threat Saturday

The weekend will have plenty of chances for rain. Most of the timing looks to be in the afternoon and evening both days. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the main threats with these storms. And we do have some sort of severe weather risk for Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures for the weekend look to be in the upper 80s, low 90s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

Severe weather threat Sunday

Next work week we are still hot and humid with temperatures in the low 90s most days, but it doesn't look like we have as much rain moving through the area.

Recommended for you