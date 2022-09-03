Showers and storms may fumble with your game day and Labor Day weekend plans

An area of low-pressure over the next several days will bring showers and thunderstorms throughout the remainder of our Labor Day weekend. Most of the precipitation activity will be on the scattered side with some heavy rainfall possible later in the weekend.
Saturday evening will be humid with a dew point in the low 80s bringing with it the potential for some isolated thunderstorms. For those Ole Miss, Bulldog, and Alabama fans headed out to the games, rain gear would be a good idea to have on hand from pre-game on. Highs across northeast Mississippi will be in the upper to mid-80s, with feels-like temps in the mid-90s.
Sunday brings continued threat of scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread and heavier in the afternoon hours with highs cooling down into the lower 80s through Labor Day. The rain and storms with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s will stick in our forecast for Monday and on into the upcoming work week.
