 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showers and some storms continue through Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Some showers and storms through the day
Maxuser

Throughout the day we will see some more rain. A few of the thunderstorms could get a little on the heavy side at times. The main culprit with these heavier thunderstorms will be some brief gusty winds, along with some copious amounts of rainfall.

This will be the weather story in our area for the next several days. All due to some fronts lingering in our area. We will see generally variably cloudy skies as the rule. We will see some widely scattered to some scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule. Every now and then, some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side and every now and then some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side.

Temperatures will be warm for the mornings in the mid to low 70s the next few days and afternoon highs in the low 90s. And it will be humid so if you plan to be outside stay cool and hydrated.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you