ALCORN Co. (WTVA) - Alcorn County deputies responded to a report of a shooting on 350 Highway 2.

The report was made in the early afternoon hours of Saturday, Dec. 3, saying that an individual had been shot.

The male victim was airlifted from the scene.

The suspect left the area and contacted law enforcement, turning himself in to deputies.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be released when it's available.