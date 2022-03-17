Sheriff Eddie Scott talks about how to protect yourself from gas siphoning

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Gas Buddy reported that gas prices in Mississippi are 85 cents per gallon higher than just a month ago.
Officers say that rising gas prices could cause some people to take drastic measures like gas siphoning.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scotts said criminals are always looking for an opportunity.
"We've had them drill holes in tanks which is dangerous. They could blow themselves up or blow your house up if your car is in your yard."
He said if a criminal knows what they are doing it can take less than five minutes.
He said you can protect yourself by making sure your doors are locked or parking your vehicle in a lighted area. He said to stay aware of your surroundings and always report anything suspicious to 911.
People can use something as simple as a garden hose to steal hundreds of gallons of gas.
It can be difficult to tell if your gas has been siphoned.
The best way to tell is by keeping track of your fuel level.