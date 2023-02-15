Severe weather possible Wednesday evening and Thursday

Temperatures warm to the low 70s for the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This could bring some stronger to severe storms later today into the early evening. Today we have that level 3 risk for the far NW locations.

The overnight/early morning storms could impact your morning commute tomorrow. The main threats with these storms are strong winds and hail. This is for locations North and West of the Natchez Trace.

We are under level 2 and 3 severe weather risks from the SPC for Thursday. We have that morning rain could slow you down or impact your morning commute, but most of the threat with those will be wind and hail. Rotation is possible with some of these as well. Thursday late morning to early afternoon we could see more storms moving through. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage. And this is where we are more likely to see the potential for tornadoes. These storms move through about 11AM-7PM

More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period. Friday starts off below freezing for some and only warms up to the upper 40s. The weekend will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.