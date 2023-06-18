Severe weather highlights Father's Day

Severe weather once again possible for our area today. It will come in two different rounds throughout the day. The first round is going to be very early this morning with widespread storms moving across the area. So far with this system, as it's moved from the west, it has produced strong wind gusts and large hail. These will be the main threats as this same system moves through our area early this morning. Rainfall will also be on the heavy side at times and may result in isolated flooding issues. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the question with some of the stronger thunderstorms.
The next round will be toward the afternoon/evening in the form of isolated thunderstorms. Again, the main severe threats will be strong wind and large hail along with heavy rainfall.
Showers and storms will linger a bit into early Monday morning, but will remain below severe limits. Throughout the rest of the week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in our forecast. Some of the rainfall will continue to be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will continue to be on the hefty side at times. Otherwise, in between all of this activity we will see plenty of sunshine as the rule.
High temperatures this week will consistently be in the upper 80s with a few low 90s at times, which is well around average for this time of year. Overnight low temperatures will stay seasonable as well in the upper 60s to lower 70s.