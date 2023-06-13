Severe weather expected this week

Rain moved back in this morning, so we have scattered showers and some thunderstorms. Some of this rain today could be heavy. The strongest storms will be to our south. All forms of severe weather are possible today, but the main impacts are wind and hail. Temperatures stay cool today only getting into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Overnight into Wednesday we will have more storms; late in the day Wednesday we have another round. This rain could be heavy or severe again. All forms of severe weather are possible today, but the main impacts are wind and hail.
Some showers and thunderstorms still ongoing through the rest of the week so grab the rain gear, but these storms don't look as strong. Temperatures will be warming back up to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week.