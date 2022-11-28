Severe weather chances for Tuesday

High pressure has been keeping our area in a good weather category for today. We have seen and will see plenty of sunshine as the rule for our Monday. However, here is the however in our weather forecast.

We will have to pay for this nice weather in our area by later portions of our Tuesday and into our Tuesday night. We will see a very strong frontal system move into our area by this time period. This will give our area a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the strong to severe side. We will see all forms of severe weather possible with the passage of this system.

We will see some of the thunderstorms produce some tornadoes at times. We will see some of the tornadoes on the strong to intense side at times.

Folks, this is the time that you need to be prepared for what will be happening on our Tuesday and into our Tuesday night. A major danger to life and property will be found with this system.

As we go into our Wednesday afternoon, most of this aforementioned system will move to the east of our area and we will see high pressure build back into our area. We will see much calmer and somewhat cooler temperatures move back into our area due to this high pressure building into our area.

Some tornadoes will be on the strong side at times, especially in the area with white bars: